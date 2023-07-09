Boy killed by stray dogs in Rajasthan's Bundi

A 12-year-old boy was killed in an attack by three stray dogs while he was on his way to the agriculture field in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in the morning in Tikha Barda village, they said.

Mangilal Gurjar, a class 5 student and resident of Tikha Barda village, suffered critical injuries after stray dogs attacked him, said Shyam Sunder, Duty Officer at Bundi Sadar police station.

The dogs encircled the boy and attacked him while he was passing through an isolated stretch between his house and the agriculture field around 500 metres away, the police officer said.

Police said there was no one around when the incident took place. The boy screamed for help and ran around to save himself but the stray dogs critically wounded him by the time his uncle and other villagers reached the spot.

They took him to district hospital where doctors referred him to Kota. The boy succumbed to injuries on the way to Kota, police said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem later in the day. A case was registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that deals with unnatural death. The matter is being investigated, Duty Officer Sunder said.