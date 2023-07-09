Boy killed by stray dogs in Rajasthan's Bundi

Boy killed by stray dogs in Rajasthan's Bundi

The boy succumbed to injuries on the way to Kota.

PTI
PTI, Kota ,
  • Jul 09 2023, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 22:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

A 12-year-old boy was killed in an attack by three stray dogs while he was on his way to the agriculture field in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in the morning in Tikha Barda village, they said.

Also Read | 3-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Agra

Mangilal Gurjar, a class 5 student and resident of Tikha Barda village, suffered critical injuries after stray dogs attacked him, said Shyam Sunder, Duty Officer at Bundi Sadar police station.

The dogs encircled the boy and attacked him while he was passing through an isolated stretch between his house and the agriculture field around 500 metres away, the police officer said.

Police said there was no one around when the incident took place. The boy screamed for help and ran around to save himself but the stray dogs critically wounded him by the time his uncle and other villagers reached the spot.

They took him to district hospital where doctors referred him to Kota. The boy succumbed to injuries on the way to Kota, police said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem later in the day. A case was registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that deals with unnatural death. The matter is being investigated, Duty Officer Sunder said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

stray dogs
Rajasthan
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

India is snakebite capital of the world

India is snakebite capital of the world

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

 