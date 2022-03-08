'Militants using youngsters to throw bombs in Kashmir'

'Brainwashed' youngsters throwing grenades in busy public places in Kashmir: Senior Army Chief

About the situation along the LoC, General Pandey said since the past year, there is peace as kids are going to schools

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS,
  • Mar 08 2022, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 19:21 ist
Security personnel stand guard after a grenade attack by militants at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo

Militants are brainwashing young boys in Kashmir to throw grenades at busy public places in Kashmir, as their nexus is failing to carry out big strikes on security forces, a senior army official told reporters in Srinagar. 

"Young men are being brainwashed to throw grenades at busy places as terrorists have failed to carry out big strikes on security forces," General-officer-Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey said. 

Also Read | Death toll in Srinagar grenade attack rises to 2

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised on the eve of International Women's Day, he said, "We believe society has a great role to play here to prevent such (violent) incidents."

Stating that women in Kashmir were now preventing young boys from joining militancy, he added that women of Kashmir, who otherwise were confined to four walls in the past, have started to come on the forefront "and this development will help prevent boys from treading the wrong path."

The GoC said women of all ages were brought to the stage today to boost their morale. "They were confined to four walls of the house. Now that they are out, we are sure they will help prevent young boys from choosing wrong paths," he said.

About the situation along the LoC, General Pandey said since the past year, there is peace as kids are going to schools and people carrying out farming activities without fear. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
militants
Militancy
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

 