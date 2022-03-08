'Brainwashed' youngsters throwing grenades in busy public places in Kashmir: Senior Army Chief

Militants are brainwashing young boys in Kashmir to throw grenades at busy public places in Kashmir, as their nexus is failing to carry out big strikes on security forces, a senior army official told reporters in Srinagar.

"Young men are being brainwashed to throw grenades at busy places as terrorists have failed to carry out big strikes on security forces," General-officer-Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised on the eve of International Women's Day, he said, "We believe society has a great role to play here to prevent such (violent) incidents."

Stating that women in Kashmir were now preventing young boys from joining militancy, he added that women of Kashmir, who otherwise were confined to four walls in the past, have started to come on the forefront "and this development will help prevent boys from treading the wrong path."

The GoC said women of all ages were brought to the stage today to boost their morale. "They were confined to four walls of the house. Now that they are out, we are sure they will help prevent young boys from choosing wrong paths," he said.

About the situation along the LoC, General Pandey said since the past year, there is peace as kids are going to schools and people carrying out farming activities without fear.

