Bring on record original video, statement made on allopathy: SC to Baba Ramdev

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Yoga guru Baba Ramdev to file his original video and the transcript of the statement made on allopathy, which led to filing of multiple FIRs against him.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Ramdev, contended before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana that everyone has freedom of speech. His client has nothing against doctors, and he is entitled to have his views on allopathy.

Rohatgi submitted that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has unleashed a barrage of cases, civil and criminal, against his client via its different chapters in the country.

Rohatgi submitted that FIRs have filed in different parts of the country against his client, and urged the court to club these FIRs, and have a single case in Delhi.

He added that his client had launched Coronil for Covid-19 last year, and all the doctors went against him.

Rohatgi said there was a private event where he read out a WhatsApp sent to him and he had already clarified that he has nothing against doctors.

The bench asked Rohatgi, “What is the original thing that you spoke?” He responded, “I will file original video and transcript."

The court fixed the matter for further hearing on Monday.

In the plea, Ramdev sought transfer of FIRs lodged against by the India Medical Association (IMA) in Patna and Raipur to Delhi. He has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to aa infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The voluntary body of doctors accused him of spreading false information in connection with allopathic treatment for Covid-19 patients.

On May 23, Ramdev had withdrawn his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strongly-worded letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who termed his remarks as "inappropriate".