BSF foils infiltration bid by five terrorists along International Border in Jammu's Samba

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Movement of a group of five militants was noticed in the Pakistan side of the International boundary in Samba sector by alert BSF troops on the intervening night of September 26 and 27. Taking advantage of the darkness, the heavily armed militants tried to enter into Indian territory but were engaged by alert BSF troops,” a spokesperson of the BSF said in a statement.

He said the BSF troops challenged them to stop on which they started firing with Pakistan Ranger posts also giving them covering fire.

“BSF alert troops fired on the infiltrating militants with coordinated effective fire, however, they managed to flee back to Pakistan territory. With this, BSF foiled another possible infiltration bid of armed militants from the Pakistan side well supported by Pakistan Rangers,” the spokesperson added.

This was the second attempt of infiltration through the Samba sector by the militants. Earlier during the intervening night of September 14 and 15 a similar attempt was foiled.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the Line of Control (LoC) fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides infiltration attempts and ceasefire violations, there has been a spurt in airdropping of weapons by drones and smuggling of narcotics along the LoC and IB in recent months.

A senior BSF officer told DH that the terror infrastructure in Pakistan was intact and airdropping of weapons by drones was a new challenge for them. “The terror infrastructure (in Pakistan) is intact as is evident from the increased activities like attempts to smuggle weapons and narcotics and firing incidents on the borders,” he said.