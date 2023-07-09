B.Tech student kills self at IIT-Delhi

A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) allegedly killed himself by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room, police said on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Ayush Ashna.
The hostel staff informed the police about the incident which occurred late on Saturday night.
Also Read | 17-year-old JEE aspirant hangs self in Rajasthan's Kota, 15th case of student suicide in city this year
A senior police official said that Ashna, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had recently appeared for final exams of B.Tech.
Police said that they didn't recover any suicide note from the possession of the deceased and were trying to ascertain the exact reason behind his extreme step.
"His family members have been informed and we are further looking into the matter," said the official.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne during serve
Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days
Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims
India is snakebite capital of the world
Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising
Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft