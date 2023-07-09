B.Tech student kills self at IIT-Delhi

A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) allegedly killed himself by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ayush Ashna.

The hostel staff informed the police about the incident which occurred late on Saturday night.

A senior police official said that Ashna, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had recently appeared for final exams of B.Tech.

Police said that they didn't recover any suicide note from the possession of the deceased and were trying to ascertain the exact reason behind his extreme step.

"His family members have been informed and we are further looking into the matter," said the official.