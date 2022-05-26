Budget dedicated to overall development of UP: Yogi

Budget dedicated to overall development of Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the budget would be for the welfare of the people and according to the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 26 2022, 12:54 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 12:54 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna before the presentation of the State Budget 2022-23. Credit: PTI Photo

A public welfare budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Before being tabled in the House, the budget was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister at his official residence in the morning.

"A public welfare budget dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh will be presented in the House today. With inspiration from the respected prime minister, the double-engine government of the BJP is working relentlessly to make Uttar Pradesh the 'growth engine' of the country," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the budget would be for the welfare of the people and according to the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (election manifesto).

Khanna will be tabling the state budget in the assembly later in the day.

The Adityanath government had presented a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Yogi Adityanath
BJP

What's Brewing

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

 