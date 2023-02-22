New Budget will be biggest in UP history: Minister

Budget to be presented in Assembly will be the biggest in UP history: FM Suresh Kumar Khanna

The minister said that the perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed as a 'safe state' due to 'safety and security' here

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  Feb 22 2023, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 12:24 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna before presentation of the state Budget. Credit: PTI Photo

The budget to be presented in the Assembly will be the biggest in the history of Uttar Pradesh with a focus on infrastructure, state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has said.

"The budget (size) will be the biggest in the history of Uttar Pradesh. It will be for youth, strengthening farmers and giving honour to women. The focus will be on infrastructure so that more employment opportunities can be generated," Khanna, who will table the budget in the state assembly, told reporters.

The attempt will be to make Uttar Pradesh the "Sarvottam Pradesh" (the best state) with a target of achieving the goal of making it a $1 trillion economy, he noted.

The minister also said that the perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed as a "safe state" due to "safety and security" here.

Khanna also visited the temple before going to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence, where the budget will be formally passed in the cabinet meeting before being tabled in the House.

