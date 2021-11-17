Bureaucracy has gone into inertia: CJI slams Centre, states as pollution chokes Delhi

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Wednesday slammed the Centre and state governments over bureaucracy in tackling air pollution situation in the national capital.

"Bureaucracy has gone into inertia and they don't want to do anything. Like using sprinklers or water buckets we have to say, this is the attitude of the executive," Ramana said while hearing plea on air pollution in Delhi.

Ramana stressed that there has to be some responsibility and not everything could be done through judicial order.

"You all say vehicle is the main cause, but gas guzzlers, hi-fi cars run on Delhi roads. Who'll encourage them to stop this? Delhi says no point in banning vehicles or have WFH if not implemented in neighboring states. We thought Commission will give us steps to stop this," the apex court said.

Also Read — Delhi pollution: Centre not in favour of work from home, asks employees to carpool

The Supreme Court suggested that Central government officers living in government colonies travel in public transport. "You don't need all 100 officers in the office, you can instead call 50 officers. There are several government localities, can't they travel in public transport?" asked the court.

The SC will hear the matter on air pollution next Wednesday.

The Centre on Wednesday proposed a slew of measures in the Supreme Court including a ban on entry of all trucks in the national capital except vehicles carrying essential goods, shutting of schools and 50 per cent attendance in offices of GNCTD to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana that a meeting of chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi along with others was held on Tuesday.

The issue regarding work from home for central government officers was considered but the total vehicles used for central government officers is not huge. So rather than implementing work from home we have issued an advisory for pooling and sharing of vehicles, Mehta told the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

The Centre suggested 50 per cent attendance in offices of government of national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The hearing is currently under way.

Delhi-NCR recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Wednesday morning and no major improvement is likely until Sunday, authorities said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: