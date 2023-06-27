CAG to conduct special audit into 'alleged irregularities' in Arvind Kejriwal's residence renovation

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will conduct a special audit into “irregularities and violations” in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence on a recommendation from the union government, a decision the AAP claimed displayed the Modi’ government’s “desperation”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommended the special audit following a letter by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on May 24 claiming that there was “gross and prima facie financial irregularities” in the “reconstruction” of Kejriwal’s official residence, officials said on Tuesday.

In his letter to the MHA, Saxena noted the “irregularities” highlighted in media reports and contents of the Delhi Chief Secretary’s reports submitted on April 27 and May 12 on the renovation at Kejriwal’s residence.

According to Raj Niwas officials, the Chief Secretary's reports provided details of “deviations, violations from rules, regulations and guidelines” by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi government.

The Chief Secretary’s report claimed that there was “full-fledged construction/re-construction” of a new building happening in the name of renovation. The initial cost was estimated at Rs 15-20 crore but it was “inflated from time-to-time” and touched Rs 52.17 crore, the report claimed.

In a statement, the AAP strongly condemned the union government's decision and said it "reeks of desperation as the BJP anticipates an inevitable defeat" in the 2024 general elections.

“As far as the CAG inquiry into the reconstruction expenses of the Chief Minister's residence, it is important to note that it was already conducted last year, revealing no evidence of financial irregularities. The decision to initiate the same CAG investigation once again is a clear reflection of the BJP's frustration, paranoia, and authoritarian tendencies. Conducting a CAG inquiry is a prerogative of an elected government, and by interfering in the affairs of the Delhi government, the central government is violating constitutional principles,” it said.