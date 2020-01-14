Campus calm, peaceful: JNU admin

The JNU administration on Tuesday said classes in many schools have begun for the new semester and the campus witnessed a "calm and peaceful" atmosphere, while a section of students and teachers continued to abstain from classes amid standoff with authorities over the fee-hike issue.

JNU's Registrar Pramod Kumar, in a statement, said academic and administrative units of the university functioned "normally on January 14, even as the campus witnessed a calm and peaceful atmosphere".

"The number of student registrations has been rising consistently and the last date of registration has been extended till January 15 to facilitate students who have gone on leave or on academic assignments off campus," Kumar said.

Classes in many schools and centres for the new semester have begun and time-tables have been uploaded, he said.

"MPhil and PhD viva-voce examinations of various research scholars have been conducted and several others have been scheduled. International academic delegations have also visited for discussions on research collaborations and student exchange," Kumar added.

However, some students and teachers of the university continued their agitation and boycotted classes over the fee-hike issue.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has been on a strike from October 29 over the hostel fee-hike issue.