Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Feb 03 2023, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 11:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man has been arrested for dragging a motorcycle by his speeding car for more than three kilometres, ignoring attempts by other commuters to stop his vehicle, the Gurugram Police said.

The car hit the motorcycle parked along the road on Wednesday night as a result of which the two-wheeler got stuck beneath it. The vehicle dragged it for three kilometres, police said.

The motorcycle owner, a bouncer by profession, said the incident occurred around 11:30 pm when he was returning to home from duty. He said that he had a narrow escape since he was standing near his motorcycle at the time of the incident.

The driver of the car fled leaving his vehicle.

Also Read | Four killed in accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

A video of the car dragging the motorcycle in Sector 65 amid sparks flying went viral on social media. Police contacted the owner of the motorcycle who filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint of the motorcyclist, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 65 police station.

"We have arrested the accused identified as Sushant Mehta, a resident of Faridabad, and impounded his car. The accused works with a private firm in Sector 63," said Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

