Cash looted from BJP MP's petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh),
  • May 06 2020, 13:03 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 13:03 ist

 Some unidentified people looted Rs 50,000 from a petrol pump of a BJP MP in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Tuesday at RK Singh Patel’s petrol pump at Pokhri Barhat, Station House Officer, Raipura, Ramesh Chandra said.

He said five persons first got the petrol tanks of their motorcycles filled and then they looted the Rs 50,000

They were chased by locals. Two of them fell from their motorcycle, but managed to escape

An FIR has been registered against five unidentified persons in this regard on the complaint of the petrol pump manager.

Police is probing the matter. No arrests have so far been made in this connection. 

