Cattle 'smuggler' lynched by cow vigilantes in Uttar Pradesh

A suspected cattle 'smuggler' was allegedly killed and his three accomplices injured when they were attacked by a mob, comprising cow vigilantes, in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, about 400 kilometres from here, on Friday.

According to the sources, the cattle 'smugglers' had 'stolen' the cattle from Hathras district in the state and were taking them to the neighbouring state of Haryana, when they came under attack from the mob near Sumora village in the district in the wee hours of Friday.

The mob was led by Chandrashekhar, a self-styled 'Baba', who owned a 'goshala' (cow shelter) at Ajnaukh village in the district, sources said.

Police said that there was a heavy exchange of fire between the cattle 'smugglers' and the villagers in which one of the 'smugglers' identified as 'Shera', a resident of UP's Bulandshahar district, was killed. Three others were caught by the villagers and were handed over to the police after being thrashed by them.

Some reports said that the mob lynched one of the 'smugglers' while his three accomplices were seriously injured.

Sources said that the police recovered six cattle kept in a mini truck. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear how Chandrashekhar Baba came to know that there were cattle smugglers in the mini truck and how he was able to gather so many people to attack them.

Police sources said that the matter was being investigated.