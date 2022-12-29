CBI arrests defence accounts officer in bribery case

CBI arrests Defence Accounts Service officer in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2022, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 20:40 ist
CBI. Credit: PTI file photo

The CBI has arrested an officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service in a case of alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

It is alleged that a company based in Jind in Haryana had transferred the money to a middleman seeking favours from the 1988-batch officer, they said.

CBI
Arrest
bribery
India News

