CBI arrests Defence Accounts Service officer in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

The CBI has arrested an officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service in a case of alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Thursday.
It is alleged that a company based in Jind in Haryana had transferred the money to a middleman seeking favours from the 1988-batch officer, they said.
More details are awaited.
