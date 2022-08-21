CBI files preliminary enquiry over 'corruption' in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

In fresh trouble for the Delhi government, the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry into allegations of irregularities in the purchase and maintenance of 1,000 buses by the AAP-led dispensation.

The latest enquiry comes days after the agency registered a case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others, including three government officials and two companies, in a case of "irregularities" in the formulation of excise policy and that money changed hands financially benefiting private liquor businesses.

Recently, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Read | Excise Policy scam: Sisodia says CBI issues Look Out Circular against him, agency says nothing ‘as of now’

The then-Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had ordered a probe into the deal last year following a complaint of corruption in the bus deal.

Last year, Delhi BJP had alleged corruption in the state government's plans to place an order of Rs 890 crore for 1,000 buses and around Rs 350 crore per year for annual maintenance. Both the contracts had gone to a single company. For 12 years, the annual maintenance contract was pegged at Rs 3,412 crore.

Later, the Delhi government put the purchase order in abeyance.

Read | CBI raids residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Seeking a probe by the Lieutenant Governor then, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta had claimed that there was a three-year warranty period but the maintenance contract would come into effect on the very first day of purchase. This would lead to over Rs 1,000 crore being paid to the vendor during the warranty period, he had claimed.

The panel appointed by Baijal had cleared the Delhi government in the deal but wanted fresh tender for maintenance saying there were “procedural lapses” arising out of a “bona fide decision-making process”.

The L-G then referred the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which asked the CBI to look into the matter, prompting AAP to allege “harassment”.

A preliminary enquiry is ordered to ascertain whether there is a case prima facie for investigation. Once the preliminary enquiry finds sufficient material, it is converted into a regular case.