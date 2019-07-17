CBI searches at premises of former MP Ateeq Ahmad

CBI searches at premises of former MP Ateeq Ahmad

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2019, 10:38am ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2019, 11:02am ist
Former MP Ateeq Ahmad (DH Photo)

The CBI is carrying out searches at the premises of former MP Ateeq Ahmad, who has been booked in a case of alleged assault and abduction of a businessman while in UP's Deoria prison, officials said Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already registered a case against the former Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh on charges of abduction and assault of real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal on December 2018.

The case was registered last month following a direction of the Supreme Court, the officials said. 

CBI
CBI probe
corruption in politics
Uttar Pradesh
Supreme Court
