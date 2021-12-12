Mortal remains of Naik Gursewak taken to native village

CDS chopper crash: Mortal remains Naik Gursewak Singh being taken to native village in Tarn Taran

The 35-year-old soldier was killed when a helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed near Coonoor on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Dec 12 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 15:30 ist
Army personnel carry out an investigation procedure at the crash site in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 9, 2021 a day after an army helicopter crashed, killing 13 people, including Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat. Credit: AFP Photo

The mortal remains of Naik Gursewak Singh, who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, reached Amritsar on Sunday.

The body is being taken to his native village of Dode Sodhian in neighbouring Tarn Taran district where the last rites will be conducted with military honours, officials said.

Naik Singh had bid goodbye to his family last month in Dode Sodhian village when his leave ended. After the helicopter crash, the family waited for his return -- this time in a casket draped with the tricolour.

Also Read | CDS chopper crash: Mortal remains of Lance Naik Sai Teja sent to Andhra hometown

The 35-year-old soldier was killed when a helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed near Coonoor on Wednesday.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and his Defence Adviser Brigadier L S Lidder were among the 13 people killed in the crash.

The mortal remains of Naik Singh, which were transported to Amritsar by military aircraft, were identified through DNA testing.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chopper crash
Helicopter Crash
India News
Bipin Rawat
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Alice, seen by waking eyes

Alice, seen by waking eyes

A question of mind over matter?

A question of mind over matter?

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

How to enjoy a digital detox over Christmas

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

A fervour for fermentation

A fervour for fermentation

Lessons from a paper wasp

Lessons from a paper wasp

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

 