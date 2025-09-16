Nine held for sexually assaulting minor boy from Kerala's Kasargod

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As many as nine persons, including government employees and a politician, were held in connection with sexual assault of a 16 year old boy from Kasargod in Kerala.</p><p>The victim hailing from Chandera in Kasargod and studying in class ten was allegedly sexually abused by 14 men over the last two years. </p><p>According to the local police, the boy's mother came across the incident after noticing a stranger in their home. On being quizzed, the boy revealed the ordeal he was facing to his mother. She alerted the Child line, who later alerted the police. The sexual assaults took place in Kannur and Kozhikode districts also.</p>.Boy sexually assaulted by 14 men in Kerala for 2 years, nine arrested.<p>The accused were suspected to have got in touch with the boy through a gay dating app. Among the accused include a railway official, a state education department employee, a local politician and a sports coach. All are in their middle ages.</p><p>Police said that separate cases were registered in Kasargod, Kannur and Kozhikode districts under sections of the POCSO Act. Five more persons are still wanted in the case. A special team is investigating the cases.</p><p>The boy was being given counseling to come out of the trauma.</p>