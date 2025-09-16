Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Nine held for sexually assaulting minor boy from Kerala's Kasargod

According to the local police, the boy's mother came across the incident after noticing a stranger in their home.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 17:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 17:15 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeKasaragod

Follow us on :

Follow Us