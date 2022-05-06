Celebratory firing in Gwalior injures 2 kids

Celebratory firing in Gwalior injures 2 kids

According to the police, Shyam Soni, who opened fire at his son's birthday party on Thursday night, has been arrested

IANS
IANS,
  • May 06 2022, 12:56 ist
  • updated: May 06 2022, 12:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Two children were injured during celebratory firing at a birthday party in Gwalior, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Shyam Soni, who opened fire at his son's birthday party on Thursday night, has been arrested.

As per information, Soni fired the shots at about 8.30 p.m. after the cake was cut. Pallets from the third fire ricocheted and hit the two children who were near him.

The injured children were taken to nearby hospitals where doctors said that they were out of danger

The Gwalior-Chambal region has witnessed several similar incidents, some fatal, in recent years despite a ban on celebratory firing was imposed in 2011.

Addressing the media, Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said he is going to issue a special advisory to take stringent action against such incidents.

While imposing the ban, the Madhya Pradesh government warned that offenders will be exiled, charged under National Security Act (NSA) and lose their gun licence.

Since most of the shootings happen at weddings and family events, the victims and shooters are related and they come to a compromise.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Guns
Gwalior

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Diplomatic hug to omit hate speech drama?

DH Toon | Diplomatic hug to omit hate speech drama?

Power crisis could have been averted

Power crisis could have been averted

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

Board toppers in Chhattisgarh to win chopper rides

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

70% Indian workers feel burnt out as colleagues quit

 