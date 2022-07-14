Centre to build rail line link to 3 religious places

Centre approves to build rail line link to 3 religious places in Gujarat, Rajasthan

The proposed rail line will traverse through the Sirohi district of Rajasthan and Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Mahesana districts of Gujarat

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2022, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 07:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

The Centre on Wednesday approved the construction of the 116.65-km railway line connecting three religious places in Gujarat and Rajasthan with the investment of Rs 2,798 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to build Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road rail line. The line will traverse through the Sirohi district of Rajasthan and Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Mahesana districts of Gujarat. The project is expected to be completed by 2026-27, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Wednesday.

Ambaji is one of the 51 ‘Shakti Peeths’ which attract millions of devotees from Gujarat as well as other parts of the country and abroad every year.

Mount Abu is the headquarters of the Brahma Kumari community and is frequented by its followers from around the world.

The construction of this railway line will facilitate easy travel for millions of devotees. Those visiting the temple of Ajitnath Jain (one of the 24 Tirthankaras) at Taranga Hill will generate direct employment for about 40 lakh man-days, the Minister said.

Gujarat
Rajasthan
India News
Delhi
Narendra Modi
Anurag Thakur

