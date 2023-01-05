Centre asks Jharkhand govt to maintain sanctity of Sammed Shikharji after Jains' protest

Amid protests by Jains seeking to ensure the sanctity of their holy place, the Union government on Thursday stayed all tourism activities at the Parasnath Hill where the Jain religious site 'Sammed Shikharji' is located and directed Jharkhand government to immediately take all steps to protect the sanctity of the "world's most sacred and revered Teerth Sthan" of the community.

The union government's direction to the Jharkhand government came after Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met Jain community representatives and promised to maintain the sanctity of 'Sammed Shikharji Parvat Kshetra', located on the Parasnath Hill in Giridih district of Jharkhand.

It also came on a day the Congress expressed solidarity with the protesting Jains and accused the BJP of hurting the sentiments of Jains while objecting to the "attempts to transform" holy places of Jainism in Gujarat and Jharkhand as tourist destinations to fill state coffers.

According to the office memorandum issued by the Ministry, the union government recognises the sanctity and significance of Sammed Shikharji for the Jain community as well as the nation at large while reiterating its commitment towards maintaining the same.

In August 2019, the Union Environment Ministry had notified an eco-sensitive zone around the Parasnath Sanctuary and approved eco-tourism activities following the proposal submitted by the then BJP-led state government.

The office memorandum said, "implementation of provisions of clause 3 of the said eco-sensitive zone notification is stayed forthwith, including amongst others all tourism and ecotourism activities." The state government was also directed to strictly enforce the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food items on Parasnath Hill.

It has also asked the state government to prevent people from playing loud music or use loudspeakers; defiling sites of religious and cultural significance such as sacred monuments, lakes, rocks, caves, and shrines; damaging flora or fauna; causing environmental pollution; committing injurious acts to forests, water bodies, plants, animals, or disturbing the natural tranquillity of such sites; coming with pet animals; and unauthorised camping and trekking on the Parasnath Hill.

Earlier in the day, Congress Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera alleged that the Jains, who have contributed "immensely to the economic progress" of India and inspired Mahatma Gandhi on non-violence and satyagraha, have been "betrayed" by the BJP, forcing them to come out on the streets in a peaceful manner.

Khera alleged that the BJP wants to make the holy pilgrimage centres of Jainism like Sammed Shikharji, Palitana’s Shatrunjaya hills and Mount Girnar as a medium to fill the state coffers.

He said that the then BJP government in Jharkhand had declared 'Sammed Shikharji' and 'Parasnath hill' as Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) in 2015 and decided to turn it into a tourist destination. Three years later, he said, the BJP government gave a "small concession" by banning vehicles there following protests.

In 2019, he said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the Modi government declared an area of up to 25 km around the border of Parasnath hill and Topchanchi wildlife sanctuaries in Giridih and Dhanbad districts wildlife sanctuaries and notified it as ESZ.

He alleged that it did not mean that tourism sector could not be developed there but reminded that the JMM-led government in the last three years has not taken any step, which could hurt its sanctity or the sentiments of the Jain community, although policy-wise, the state government is bound by Union government's decision.

Referring to the Gujarat government "where the BJP has a double-engine sarkar", Khera said that the BJP is making malicious attempts to pollute the sanctity of two pilgrimage sites -- Shatrunjaya hills and Girnar mountains.

Khera claimed that in Shatrunjaya hills, considered to be the most sacred pilgrimage centre of the Shvetambara Jain community, near Bhavnagar, the RSS and VHP have been demanding change of management of 865 Jain temples and pilgrimage centres, which are over 900-years-old.

"The reason for the Jain community's agony is also the illegal commercialisation going on under the patronage of the BJP government and illegal mining by the mafia. Recently, some anti-social elements also vandalised the ancient Charan Paduka," he said.

On the Gujarat government's plans to turn Girnar mountains as a tourist destination, Khera said if it becomes a tourist destination, it will not remain a place of pilgrimage but a commercial place to fill the government treasury.

He alleged that the government has not responded to peaceful protests by the community but a 'Special Task Force' has been constituted to stop the movement of the Jain community.