Centre cites cost, shuts popular science exam KVPY

The Union government has decided to close a popular two-decade-old science talent search citing high operational costs to conduct the examination as against low uptake of students, though a section of scientists has criticised the move.

What prompted the Department of Science and Technology to take such a step from 2022 is a Madurai High Court ruling asking the DST to conduct the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) test in all scheduled Indian languages, top sources told DH.

As DST encountered practical difficulties in carrying out a national-wide test in every scheduled language, a detailed review was undertaken following which it was agreed to subsume the KVPY programme within the INSPIRE (Innovation for Science Pursuit for Inspire Research) scheme doing away with the requirements of any test.

“DST has decided to subsume KVPY with INSPIRE. The KVPY aptitude test will not be conducted from 2022 onwards,” says a message on the KVPY homepage. Current fellows will get their fellowships until their tenure ends.

The programme began in 1999 with the aim of attracting young students to science research. The idea was to expose them to modern research activities and support them with a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 (for three years) during their B.Sc and Rs 7,000 (two years) for the M.Sc programmes.

“Over the years, we received so many bright students through the KVPY. The news of closing it down came as a bolt from the blue. There was no prior consultation within the academic community,” Ayan Banerjee, a professor of physics at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research, Kolkata who mentored KVPY students for close to two decades, told DH.

Sources said each year 1.5-2 lakh students write the KVPY test for which the government spends Rs 18-20 crore.

Following the test and an interview, 250-350 students are selected for the stipends.

“Since KVPY was specially designed to attract students to science, we got talented students really interested in science research. This was not possible with the JEE or NEET,” said a scientist from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru who did not wish to be identified.

Government officials said a large number of students who sit for the KVPY did not join any B.Sc course. Rather, they use it as a preparatory tool for IIT-JEE entrance. Also, the money saved on the KVPY test would be used to give more INSPIRE fellowships that are currently open to top one per cent students in the class 12 board examination.

At the time of launching the INSPIRE scheme in 2007, DST decided to retain KVPY.

Students selected for INSPIRE programmes get Rs 80,000 a year. Every year, nearly 12,000 students get stipends.