Centre decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as 'Kartavya Path'

The Centre has decided to rename New Delhi's historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as 'Kartavya Path.'

The redeveloped Central Vista Avenue which stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate is ready and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8. It will be thrown open to public from September 9, sources in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said.

Rajpath was a Hindi translation of Kingsway, the boulevard's name during British rule, named after King George V.

Sources said that New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path.

The entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path. By renaming, the government wanted to send out a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over, sources said.

Starting from North and South Block to India Gate, the avenue includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of trees, Vijay Chowk, and the India Gate plaza .

The revamped Rs 477 crore Central Vista Avenue is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. This project plans at giving an entirely new look to Delhi’s power corridor.

The Avenue, among other things, will have a 1.5 km granite pavement on both sides, 99 acres of expansive lawns, 16 food stalls, an amphitheatre for open-air performances, and improved public amenities.

The redevelopment of the facility was undertaken as the existing structure had sustained some serious wear and tear due to extensive use over the years.

The foundation stone for work for the Central Vista Avenue was performed by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at India Gate on February 4, 2021. Though the project was supposed to be wrapped up by December 2021, but the project saw delays, which led to it missing two more deadlines of May and July 2022.