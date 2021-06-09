'Govt should get enough vaccines to keep children safe'

Centre should procure as many vaccines as possible to keep children safe: Sisodia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2021, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 13:44 ist
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Centre should move proactively to procure Covid-19 vaccines for children as many countries have started working on it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

The ruling AAP dispensation led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has voiced concern over safety of children while citing opinion of experts that children may be affected in a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Sharing a newspaper report, Sisodia tweeted, "The world has started working on vaccine for children under age 12. Centre Govt should proactively do the needful to procure as many vaccines as possible to keep our children safe."

Currently, people aged 18 years and above are being vaccinated in India.

The screening of children in the age group of 2-18 for trial of Covaxin vaccine has started at AIIMS Patna and New Delhi to see if the vaccine is suitable for them.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Manish Sisodia
AAP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

DH Toon | Unseating BSY tough battle for dissidents

DH Toon | Unseating BSY tough battle for dissidents

Lewandowski and Chhetri, similar examples: Bhutia

Lewandowski and Chhetri, similar examples: Bhutia

Ready to travel abroad again? Watch out for superbugs

Ready to travel abroad again? Watch out for superbugs

Crowdsource a chef, crowdfund a pop-up local restaurant

Crowdsource a chef, crowdfund a pop-up local restaurant

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

 