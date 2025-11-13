<p>NASDAQ listed leading decarbonisation solutions company, ReNew Energy Global Plc on Thursday announced that it will invest Rs 60,000 crore (US $6.7 billion) in Andhra Pradesh to set up multiple green energy projects in the state, taking its total fresh investment in the state to Rs 82,000 crore (USD 9.3 billion).</p><p>The Company has already committed Rs 22,000 crore to the state in May 2025 to set up one of India’s largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.</p>.Andhra inks deals with two Taiwanese companies involving Rs 18,400 crore investment.<p>In four separate MoUs signed on Thursday with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and IT minister Nara Lokesh ReNew announced plans to invest in establishing a 6 GW PV ingot-wafer plant, a 2 GW pumped hydro project, a 300 KTPA green ammonia facility and 5 GW of hybrid projects, including wind–solar and solar–BESS initiatives, in the state.</p><p>“We have signed MOUs today amounting to Rs 82,000 crore with the state of Andhra Pradesh. There are several components to these agreements, a wind-solar-battery hybrid project in Anantapur with a peak capacity of close to 5 GW; an ingot wafer plant; a pump storage project; and a green hydrogen hub we plan to set up. The funds are expected to be deployed over four to five years, subject to necessary government approvals and procedures. The projects are spread out. The ingot wafer plant is likely near Vizag, green hydrogen plants will be at a port and the location still under discussion, and pump storage projects are in two specific locations. The clean energy projects will mainly be in the Rayalaseema area, so yes, they are quite distributed across the state,” ReNew founder chairman and CEO, Sumant Sinha told DH.</p><p>Sharing his thoughts on the development, the chief minister N Chandrababu Nadu said, that Andhra Pradesh is committed to emerging as a national leader in renewable energy, and partners like ReNew play a crucial role in advancing this vision.</p><p>“ReNew’s continued investments reinforce the confidence that global industry leaders have in the state’s policies, infrastructure, and talent. This collaboration will accelerate clean energy deployment, attract high-quality jobs, and contribute meaningfully to sustainable and inclusive growth for the people of the state,” said Naidu.</p><p>Sumant Sinha also said that ReNew has a long-standing presence in Andhra Pradesh and with this expansion they would be bringing a fully integrated clean energy value chain to the state of Andhra Pradesh, from wafer to large-scale renewable projects and storage deployment.</p><p>“This will strengthen domestic supply chains, create high-quality skilled jobs, and advance India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision,” he added.</p><p>In May 2025, ReNew had announced an investment of Rs 22,000 crore to set up one of India’s largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. With a generation capacity of around 2.8 GW, including 1.8 GWp solar and 1 GW wind, and a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 2 GWh, this will be one of the largest renewable energy projects at a single location in India.</p><p>ReNew already has an operating portfolio of 717 MW of operational wind capacity and 60 MW of solar capacity spread over 10 sites in Andhra Pradesh.</p>