Centre tried to hijack AAP govt plantation event; CM Kejriwal not to attend programme: Gopal Rai

Accusing the Centre of trying to hijack an official function, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Sunday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided not to participate in the function at the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary claiming that police put up banners carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rai claimed that Delhi Police put up the banners on the directions of the Prime Minister's Office.

"Last night, the Delhi Police reached the venue of the event and took control of the area. They forcibly put up banners carrying pictures of PM Modi. The banners belonging to the AAP government were torn off. Delhi Police warned people not to touch banners carrying pictures of the Prime Minister," Rai told a press conference.

Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were scheduled to attend the event. "An event of the Kejriwal government has been turned into a political event of PM Modi. The Delhi chief minister and I have now decided not to participate in the programme," he said.

"Attempts are being made to malign our government. Satyendar Jain was arrested on frivolous charges. Now a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest Deputy Chief Minister (Manish Sidodia). The CM had to go to Singapore but the file was stalled," he said.

"The police are supposed to ensure the safety and security of people and not put up banners of PM Modi," he added.

AAP alleged that BJP misused police to hijack the event. "The BJP tore down the pre-existing banners and posters of the LG & the CM that had been put up by the Environment Department and replaced them with those of the Prime Minister's," it alleged.