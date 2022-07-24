AAP alleges Centre hijacked Kejriwal's event

Centre tried to hijack AAP govt plantation event; CM Kejriwal not to attend programme: Gopal Rai

AAP claimed that Delhi Police put up the banners on the directions of the Prime Minister's Office

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2022, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 16:16 ist
Environment Minister Gopal Rai. Credit: PTI Photo

Accusing the Centre of trying to hijack an official function, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Sunday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided not to participate in the function at the Asola Wildlife Sanctuary claiming that police put up banners carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rai claimed that Delhi Police put up the banners on the directions of the Prime Minister's Office.

"Last night, the Delhi Police reached the venue of the event and took control of the area. They forcibly put up banners carrying pictures of PM Modi. The banners belonging to the AAP government were torn off. Delhi Police warned people not to touch banners carrying pictures of the Prime Minister," Rai told a press conference.

Also Read | Liquor policy: BJP workers protest outside Sisodia's house

Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were scheduled to attend the event. "An event of the Kejriwal government has been turned into a political event of PM Modi. The Delhi chief minister and I have now decided not to participate in the programme," he said.

"Attempts are being made to malign our government. Satyendar Jain was arrested on frivolous charges. Now a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest Deputy Chief Minister (Manish Sidodia). The CM had to go to Singapore but the file was stalled," he said.

"The police are supposed to ensure the safety and security of people and not put up banners of PM Modi," he added.

AAP alleged that BJP misused police to hijack the event. "The BJP tore down the pre-existing banners and posters of the LG & the CM that had been put up by the Environment Department and replaced them with those of the Prime Minister's," it alleged.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Gopal Rai
AAP
Indian Politics
India News
BJP
Delhi

What's Brewing

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

The art of chasing Zen

The art of chasing Zen

Malta marvels with its melding culture

Malta marvels with its melding culture

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

 