Chandigarh civic body floats Rs 30 lakh tender to renovate VIP toilets: Report

The Chandigarh administration is set to renovate the toilets meant for VIP access and others at Sector 17, Parade ground, at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The administration has floated a tender for the same amounting to Rs 29.97 lakh, of which Rs 7.71 lakh will be spent on glazed wall tiles.

Lalit Kumar, executive engineer asserted that the toilets are in poor condition and need to be renovated.

“Other than VIP toilets, we are also carrying out renovation of five other men’s and women’s toilets each. There are 19 water closets, 22 urinals and 11 washbasins that require change,” Kumar told the publication.

The administration has drawn flak from activists for taking up such a project even as the department claims to be facing a financial crunch. “When we are facing a financial crunch, these luxury and useless expenses need to be stopped. The engineering department is making an imaginative scheme to spend money on unproductive schemes,” activist R K Garg told the publication.