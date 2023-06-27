Chandigarh-Manali highway affected by flash floods, reopens after nearly 24 hours

Chandigarh-Manali highway reopens after nearly 24 hours

A total of 301 roads were closed in the state following heavy rains, while 140 power transformers were disrupted.

PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 27 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 11:47 ist
Commuters wait for the clearing of blocked Chandigarh-Manali highway following a landslide triggered by continuous rain in Himachal Pradesh, in Mandi district, Monday, Jun 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was restored for traffic on Monday night after remaining closed for almost 24 hours owing to landslides and flash floods, officials said.

Hundreds of commuters, including tourists, were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district as the highway was blocked since Sunday evening.

The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch of the highway was blocked at Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, following flash floods while the Mandi-Pandoh stretch was blocked near 6 Miles after a landslide.

Also Read | Himachal flash floods: Hundreds of commuters stranded as highway blocked

Light to moderate rains continued to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh and the MeT office has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on June 28 and 29 and thunderstorm and lightning on June 30 and July 1.

A total of 301 roads were closed in the state following heavy rains, while 140 power transformers were disrupted.

Flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour.

Nine people have been killed in rain-related incidents, including landslides, and drowning, in the state so far, according to the data shared by the state emergency operation centre

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 102 crore in rain-related incidents. The Jal Shakti Vibhag suffered maximum damage of Rs 73.68 crore followed by the Public Works department (PWD) which suffered a loss of Rs 27.79 crore, according to the data.

