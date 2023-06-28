Chargesheet filed against Shahbad Dairy killer Sahil

The Delhi Police have filed a 640-page chargesheet against Shahbad Dairy killer Sahil.

Sahil is accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl Sakshi in full public view.

She was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death with a cement slab allegedly by Sahil on May 28. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was ruptured.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh the next day.

(With PTI inputs)