Chargesheet filed against Shahbad Dairy killer Sahil

Chargesheet filed against Shahbad Dairy killer Sahil

Sahil is accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl Sakshi in full public view.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2023, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 15:51 ist
Sahil, the Shahbad Dairy killer. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi Police have filed a 640-page chargesheet against Shahbad Dairy killer Sahil.

Sahil is accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl Sakshi in full public view.

She was stabbed over 20 times and bludgeoned to death with a cement slab allegedly by Sahil on May 28. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was ruptured.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh the next day.

(With PTI inputs)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Delhi Police
Crime
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

PICS: Celebrate Eid with these mouthwatering biryanis

Lehmann most influential women's player on Insta now

Lehmann most influential women's player on Insta now

Frederic Forrest, ‘The Rose’ actor, dies at 86

Frederic Forrest, ‘The Rose’ actor, dies at 86

NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within next decade

NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within next decade

More buses, not more flyovers, please

More buses, not more flyovers, please

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

 