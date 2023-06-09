ChatGPT founder Sam Altman speaks on importance of regulations for AI at IITD

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not dangerous, a regulatory framework can help, ChatGPT founder and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told a gathering at Delhi today.
Altman, who is in Delhi, has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as several industry leaders.
In a fireside chat, conducted by Indraprastha Institute of Technology Delhi (IIITD), Altman said that in his meeting with Modi, they discussed the dangers as well as usability of AI, and that it is important for governments to look into the dangers of AI.
Read | OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urges AI regulation in US senate hearing
“It really is amazing to watch what's happening in India with the adoption of AI in various fields,” he said at IIITD.
He added that in India, he’s looking to fund startups in the education or edtech sector, and that he has also spoken to the PM about his interests.
In the coming future, the entrepreneur said, AI will disrupt a lot of jobs, but human creativity will remain. “AI will definitely impact human productivity, but it will never overtake human productivity,” Altman said.
He added that the dangers of AI cannot be overlooked. “AI developers know the full potential of the disruptions that can be caused by AI, and so we have been calling for countries to come up with regulatory frameworks; external audits and regulation will help. We’re working on making AI safe, by improving the algorithm,” Altman said.
