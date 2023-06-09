Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

ChatGPT founder Sam Altman speaks on importance of regulations for AI at IITD

Altman has revealed that he is looking to fund startups in the education or edtech sector, and that he has also spoken to PM Modi about his interests

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 00:11 ist
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Credit: Reuters File Photo

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not dangerous, a regulatory framework can help, ChatGPT founder and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told a gathering at Delhi today.

Altman, who is in Delhi, has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as several industry leaders. 

In a fireside chat, conducted by Indraprastha Institute of Technology Delhi (IIITD), Altman said that in his meeting with Modi, they discussed the dangers as well as usability of AI, and that it is important for governments to look into the dangers of AI.

Read | OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urges AI regulation in US senate hearing

“It really is amazing to watch what's happening in India with the adoption of AI in various fields,” he said at IIITD.

He added that in India, he’s looking to fund startups in the education or edtech sector, and that he has also spoken to the PM about his interests. 

In the coming future, the entrepreneur said, AI will disrupt a lot of jobs, but human creativity will remain. “AI will definitely impact human productivity, but it will never overtake human productivity,” Altman said. 

He added that the dangers of AI cannot be overlooked. “AI developers know the full potential of the disruptions that can be caused by AI, and so we have been calling for countries to come up with regulatory frameworks; external audits and regulation will help. We’re working on making AI safe, by improving the algorithm,” Altman said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Science and Environment
ChatGPT
Delhi
Narendra Modi
OpenAI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

 