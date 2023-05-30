Cheetah revival project officials to be sent on study tours to Namibia and South Africa, says Union forest minister

Cheetah revival project team to be sent on study tours

  • May 30 2023, 10:50 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 14:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: AP File Photo

Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav has said officials involved in the cheetah revival plan will be sent on study tours to Namibia and South Africa from where the felines have been brought to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

During his meeting with MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Monday, Yadav said he will visit the KNP, located in Sheopur district, on June 6.

Money and all logistic support for the safety, conservation and revival of the felines will be provided, the Union minister said.

Notably, six cheetahs have died at the KNP since March this year.

Three of the four cubs born to cheetah Jwala died earlier this month. Sasha, one of the translocated Namibian cheetahs, died due to a kidney-related ailment on March 27, while cheetah Uday, brought from South Africa, died on April 13.

Also Read: Second cheetah site in Madhya Pradesh to be ready by November

Cheetah Daksha, brought from South Africa, succumbed to injuries following a violent interaction with a male cheetah during a mating attempt on May 9 this year.

The Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in MP is being readied as an alternative home for the cheetahs, Yadav said, adding that the number of cheetahs in the KNP is less than its capacity.

CM Chouhan said he was disturbed by the death of the three cheetah cubs recently.

He said it is true that the survival rate of cheetah cubs is low across the world, but his government would make all efforts to ensure the well being of the big cats.

Eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were brought to the KNP and released into special enclosures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 last year as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme of the species.

Later, 12 cheetahs — seven males and five females — were brought to the national park from South Africa in February this year.

