12 injured as Naxals blow up SUV in Dantewada

Chhattisgarh: 12 people injured as Naxals blow up SUV in Dantewada

The injured people were being shifted to the district hospital

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Aug 05 2021, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 14:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Twelve people were injured, three of them seriously, after Naxals blew up a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in which they were travelling using an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 am near Ghotiya village under Malewadhi police station limits, located around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, on an under-construction route that connects Narayanpur to Dantewada, the district's Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Pallava, told PTI.

“The vehicle, a Bolero, came under the impact of the IED blast, causing injuries to all 12 occupants, including a woman. Three of them received critical injuries," he said. After being alerted, a team of security personnel from a nearby camp rushed to the spot.

The injured people were being shifted to the district hospital, Pallava said. The official further said they suspect the rebels might have planned to target security forces, but mistakenly attacked the civilian vehicle. He also said police never use four-wheelers while moving on that route.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chhattisgarh
Naxals
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Iraq reclaims 17,000 looted artifacts

Iraq reclaims 17,000 looted artifacts

China tries to tame Delta Covid-19 variant

China tries to tame Delta Covid-19 variant

Mental health, fitness top Twitter topics amid pandemic

Mental health, fitness top Twitter topics amid pandemic

On the wings of Pegasus

On the wings of Pegasus

 