Chhattisgarh: Big cat captured in Surajpur district released into Achanakmar Tiger Reserve

The big cat, which bore injuries on her body, was tranquilised and rescued on March 28

  Apr 29 2023
A tigress that had been captured after it killed two persons and injured another in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district was released into Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Bilaspur district on Saturday, an official said.

The big cat, which bore injuries on her body, was tranquilised and rescued on March 28. It had reached the Surajpur district from Guru Ghasidas National Park in neighbouring Koriya district.

Earlier, officials had said that there were plans to shift the tigress, aged about 6 years, to the Jungle Safari zoo in the state capital Raipur. “The forest department is in the process of bringing two female and one male tiger from tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sudhir Agrawal said, adding that releasing the tigress into the wild is a happy chance.

The animal was radio-collared before its release, he said. After freeing the big cat in its natural habitat a surveillance team has also been formed to watch the tigress’ movement. The team includes two research scholars from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and veterinary experts.

Before releasing the wild cat into the Achanakmar reserve, villagers living in the vicinity were also taken into confidence, forest officials said. After entering the Surajpur district, the tigress killed two persons and injured another. According to forest officials, she sustained injuries on her forehead after one of the three villagers hit her with an axe while trying to save himself.

