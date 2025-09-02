<p>Mendhar/Jammu: Security forces on Tuesday launched a cordon and search operation in several villages of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.</p>.<p>The joint search operation by special operations group (SOG) of local police and CRPF was underway in Soyian Katha, Banjola forest, Jallian-Azamabad, Khanetar Mohalla, Kalsan and Dupriana following specific information about movement of some suspected persons, the officials said.</p>.Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu & Kashmir; reiterates govt's zero tolerance against terror.<p>They said SOG along with troops of Rashtriya Rifles also conducted searches at Kotli Bawin Ghali in Manjakote, Behra Kasab and Topa and Manglaanu Mankote in Mendhar on Monday but no one was arrested during the day-long operation.</p>.<p>On Monday, Army troops foiled an infiltration bid by engaging a group of terrorists attempting to sneak into this side in Balakot area of Mendhar. </p>