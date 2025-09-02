Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Next gen GST reforms will set economy open and transparent: Nirmala Sitharaman

In his Independence Day address, PM Modi announced big-ticket Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms and promised a Diwali bonanza for citizens.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 10:25 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanGSTEconomy

Follow us on :

Follow Us