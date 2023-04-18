Chhattisgarh: Maoist killed in encounter; 2 held

Chhattisgarh: Maoist killed in encounter; 2 held

The gunfight took place at around 8 am near Kachlawari village under Naimed police station limits, located about 400 km from state capital Raipur

PTI
PTI, Bijapur,
  • Apr 18 2023, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 14:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A Maoist was killed in a gun battle with security personnel in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, a police official said.

Two Maoists, one of them injured, were also apprehended following the encounter, he said. The gunfight took place at around 8 am near Kachlawari village under Naimed police station limits, located about 400 km from state capital Raipur, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney told PTI.

Security personnel had launched the patrolling from Reddy camp acting on the inputs of presence of senior leaders of Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists, he said. “After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a male Maoist was recovered from the spot. Besides, two Maoists, one of them in injured condition, were rounded up," the official said. The injured Maoist was being shifted to a hospital, he added.

India News
Chhattisgarh
Maoist
Maoism
Maoists

