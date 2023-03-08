Chhattisgarh: 1 dead in blast of IED planted by Naxals

Chhattisgarh: Villager killed, another hurt as IED planted by Naxalites goes off in Kanker

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area to trace Naxalites

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Mar 08 2023, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 14:46 ist

A 27-year-old villager was killed and another injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites, went off in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred this morning near Bhainsgaon village under the Korar police station limits, Kanker Superintendent of Police, Shalabh Sinha told PTI.

As per the preliminary information, two men accidentally came in contact with the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast that killed one of them on the spot, he said. The deceased was identified as Biresh Mandavi while Khilesh Korram sustained minor injuries, he said.

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area to trace Naxalites, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chhattisgarh
India News
IED

Related videos

What's Brewing

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

Happy Women’s Day, but how equitable are we?

Happy Women’s Day, but how equitable are we?

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

Dry spell turns forests in Karnataka into tinderbox

Dry spell turns forests in Karnataka into tinderbox

 