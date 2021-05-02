Only a few minutes of oxygen: Children hospital's SOS

Children's hospital in Delhi says it has just a few minutes of oxygen left

DH Web Desk
  • May 02 2021, 11:36 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 11:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

As Delhi continues to struggle to acquire oxygen for Covid-19 patients, a children's hospital in the city has issued an SOS for liquid oxygen.

Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar tweeted on Sunday that its supply of liquid oxygen will last only till 12 pm, and requested consistent supply of Liquid Oxygen.

More details awaited...

