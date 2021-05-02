Children's hospital in Delhi says it has just a few minutes of oxygen left

As Delhi continues to struggle to acquire oxygen for Covid-19 patients, a children's hospital in the city has issued an SOS for liquid oxygen.
Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar tweeted on Sunday that its supply of liquid oxygen will last only till 12 pm, and requested consistent supply of Liquid Oxygen.
We have Liquid Oxygen Supply till 12 Noon today at Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. #SOS #Childrenhospital #DelhiCovid #DelhiHighCourt @ArvindKejriwal @drharshvardhan @IMAIndiaOrg @UNICEFIndia https://t.co/EYZpC9oxn9
— Rainbow Children's Hospitals (@RCH_India) May 2, 2021
More details awaited...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Elusive peace on the western front
DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?
SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch
Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'
A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace
Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic