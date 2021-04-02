Farm stir: Chilla route between Noida-Delhi disrupted

Chilla route between Noida-Delhi briefly disrupted due to protest by farmers

PTI,
  • Apr 02 2021, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 23:21 ist
Traffic at Chilla border due to blockade by farmers after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar, during their ongoing agitation against three farm laws, in Noida, Friday, April 2, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Traffic movement was briefly disrupted between Noida and Delhi through a key route on Friday evening after a group of farmers started protesting on the road stretch, officials said.

The protesters belonged to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and were holding a demonstration against the attack on their leader Rakesh Tikait in Rajasthan earlier on Friday.

"The Chilla route between Noida and Delhi has been affected due to the demonstration. Commuters can use the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct) flyway or the Kalindi Kunj route for travelling," a Noida Traffic Police official told PTI.

Due to the sudden closure of the route, several vehicles piled up on the busy road stretch at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border around 8 pm.

The route was re-opened for normal traffic movement in about an hour, the traffic police said.

Delhi
Noida
Farmers protests
Rakesh Tikait

