Chirag Paswan begins process of vacating bungalow allotted to Ram Vilas Paswan

Being an MP, Chirag Paswan has been allotted another government accommodation

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 22:37 ist
Chirag Paswan. Credit: IANS photo

Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan on Wednesday started the process of vacating the government bungalow in the national capital, allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, soon after the government sent a team.  

The process of moving furniture and household goods from the bungalow in 12, Janpath in Lutyens' Delhi started shortly after a team from the Directorate of Estates, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, reached the property, official sources said.

In July 2021, Directorate of Estates served an eviction notice to Paswan’s son and MP Chirag Paswan and other residents to vacate the house. Since the occupants did not vacate it, a team of officials was sent on Wednesday to the bungalow to evict them, sources said.  

Paswan lived in the bungalow from 1989 till his death in 2020. Soon after his death, the government had asked family members to vacate.

Being an MP, Chirag Paswan has been allotted another government accommodation, the official in the Housing and Urban Development Ministry said. The 12, Janpath house was allotted to Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August 2021, according to Ministry officials, but had not been handed over to him as it had not been vacated.

The Janpath road bungalow had not only served as the late Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder’s residence, but also the party’s office since it was founded in 2000. Paswan’s son, Jamui MP Chirag Paswan, had been trying to establish a museum in his father’s honour at the house.

Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the country's most prominent Dalit leaders, died at the age of 74 in October 2020. He had been a minister in the government headed by parties of contrasting ideological persuasions, ranging from the Janata Dal to the Congress and the BJP, since 1989.

