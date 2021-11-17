Civilian, CRPF jawans hurt in Baramulla grenade attack

Civilian, 2 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in Baramulla

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 17 2021, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 12:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

"At about 11:15 am, terrorists hurled a grenade near Palhallan Chowk in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district," a police official said. 

Further details are awaited. 

