CJI expresses shock at Ludhiana court complex blast

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana expressed deep shock at the blast that occurred in Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday afternoon.

Expressing grave concern at the lack of adequate security in court complexes, he hoped that the law enforcing agencies pay necessary attention to ensure protection for court complexes and all the stakeholders, official sources said.

Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country is a worrisome trend, he observed.

Justice Ramana called up Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and enquired about the development. He also offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of those injured, they said.

A man was killed and five others were reported to have sustained injuries during a blast at the Ludhiana court complex. Earlier this month, a low-intensity blast had rocked Rohini courts in Delhi.

Check out DH's latest videos