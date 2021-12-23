CJI expresses shock at Ludhiana court complex blast

CJI expresses shock at Ludhiana court complex blast

Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country is a worrisome trend, he observed

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 23 2021, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 19:53 ist
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. Credit: IANS Photo

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana expressed deep shock at the blast that occurred in Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday afternoon. 

Expressing grave concern at the lack of adequate security in court complexes, he hoped that the law enforcing agencies pay necessary attention to ensure protection for court complexes and all the stakeholders, official sources said.  

Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country is a worrisome trend, he observed.  

Justice Ramana called up Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and enquired about the development. He also offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of those injured, they said.

A man was killed and five others were reported to have sustained injuries during a blast at the Ludhiana court complex. Earlier this month, a low-intensity blast had rocked Rohini courts in Delhi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

N V Ramana
Ludhiana
blast
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

 