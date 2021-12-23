CJI expresses shock at Ludhiana court complex blast

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana expressed deep shock at the blast that occurred in Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday afternoon.
Expressing grave concern at the lack of adequate security in court complexes, he hoped that the law enforcing agencies pay necessary attention to ensure protection for court complexes and all the stakeholders, official sources said.
Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country is a worrisome trend, he observed.
Justice Ramana called up Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and enquired about the development. He also offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery of those injured, they said.
A man was killed and five others were reported to have sustained injuries during a blast at the Ludhiana court complex. Earlier this month, a low-intensity blast had rocked Rohini courts in Delhi.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together
Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food
Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!
Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness
How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study
Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising
Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'
A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!
Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic
DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us