CJI NV Ramana says judiciary must be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha'

Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy

  • Apr 30 2022, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 11:16 ist
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Saturday said the Constitution provides separation of power among the three organs of the state and while discharging duty, one should be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha'.

Speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the joint conference.

"Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha," he said.

Voicing concern over misuse of PILs, the CJI said it has now turned into "Personal Interest Litigation" and is used to settle personal scores.

