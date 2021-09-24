CJI Ramana expresses concern over Rohini court violence

The Chief Justice of India expressed deep concern over the shooting in Rohini Court Complex in Delhi.
Two men pretending to be lawyers opened fire at a rival gangster inside a courtroom in the national capital on Friday afternoon killing him, an incident that also led to a dramatic shootout in which police shot dead the attackers within minutes.
Read | 3, including gangster Jitendra Gogi, killed in firing at Rohini court in Delhi
CJI N V Ramana spoke to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and advised him to talk to both police and the Bar to ensure that the court remains functional.
Friday's violence could push the matter of Safety and Security of Court Complexes and judicial personnel which is already under SC's consideration. The matter may get prioritised next week.
