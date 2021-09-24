CJI Ramana expresses concern over Rohini court violence

CJI Ramana expresses concern over Rohini court violence

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 24 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 22:58 ist
CJI N V Ramana. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Chief Justice of India expressed deep concern over the shooting in Rohini Court Complex in Delhi.  

Two men pretending to be lawyers opened fire at a rival gangster inside a courtroom in the national capital on Friday afternoon killing him, an incident that also led to a dramatic shootout in which police shot dead the attackers within minutes.

Read | 3, including gangster Jitendra Gogi, killed in firing at Rohini court in Delhi

CJI N V Ramana spoke to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and advised him to talk to both police and the Bar to ensure that the court remains functional.

Friday's violence could push the matter of Safety and Security of Court Complexes and judicial personnel which is already under SC's consideration. The matter may get prioritised next week.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

(edited)

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Crime
India News
Shooting
N V Ramana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

 