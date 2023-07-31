Clash in Haryana's Nuh: Home guard shot dead, cars burnt, stones pelted in VHP rally violence

A home guard was shot dead while a mob attempted to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Nuh adjoining Gurugram on Monday, police said, hours after stones were pelted and cars set on fire during the mob violence.

Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds. Tension gripped the area and prohibitory orders banning assembly of people were clamped in the entire district.

Mobile internet services were suspended till Wednesday to contain the "intense communal tension", the Haryana government said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the government has despatched additional forces from neighbouring districts. "We are also trying to send forces by helicopter," he told PTI.

According to police, VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones pelted at the procession. At least four cars, part of the procession, were set on fire.

Some police vehicles were also damaged.

People in the procession hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said.

Police said some people were injured but were not immediately able to give the numbers.

According to some claims, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante wanted in the murder of two Muslim men in Rajasthan, was supposed to join the procession.

The yatra was flagged off earlier from Gurugram's Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the procession. Home Minister Vij said he is in regular touch with senior officials.

"Our first priority is to bring situation under control. We are appealing to all to maintain peace," Vij said. The home minister said that he also spoke to the director general of police, additional chief secretary, and other senior officials.