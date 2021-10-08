Collegium approves 11 names, including four from Karnataka, for elevation as HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has approved names of 11 advocates, including four from Karnataka, for appointment as High Court judges.

In its meeting held on October 6, it has recommended for elevation of Anant Ramanath Hegde, Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, Siddaiah Rachaiah, and Smt Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha, for appointment as judges in the Karnataka High Court.

It also approved the proposal for elevation of advocates Kuldeep Mathur, Maneesh Sharma, Rekha Borana, and Sameer Jain and judicial officer Shubha Mehta as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

The Collegium also recommended for appointment of advocate Soubhik Mitter as judge at the Calcutta High Court; advocate Manu Khare as judge in the Allahabad High Court, and advocate J Sathya Narayana Prasad as judge in the Madras High Court.

Besides, on Friday, the Collegium, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendations for elevation of advocate Sakya Sen as judge in the Calcutta High Court.

Among others, the Collegium has on Thursday approved the proposal for appointment of 10 additional judges as permanent in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Their names are Justices Suvir Sehgal, Alka Sarin, Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Parkash, Meenakshi I Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri, Archana Puri, and Rajesh Bhardwaj.

Watch latest videos by DH here: