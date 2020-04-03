Combating coronavirus in Mumbai, Nesco provides shelter to homeless

The Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC), a division of the Nesco Group of Companies, that runs the mammoth exhibition halls in Goregaon, is helping out the stranded migrant workers.

It has the capacity to house over 10,000 persons.

Nesco has recently tweaked and set up their exhibition halls to provide shelter and basic necessities to migrants, labourers, daily wagers and those who are suddenly rendered homeless due to the current lockdown.

Thousands of migrant workers who have been adversely affected due to the closure of infrastructure projects such as Mumbai Metro, vital Link-Roads, coastal roads, construction sites, daily jobs, etc. They have been left homeless.

Although the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Government have been trying to accommodate them, they need much more space.

The management has set up almost 2,00,000 sqft of exhibition hall space as a shelter home and has also coordinated with the BMC, local authorities and Police to use the space for those who are homeless during this pandemic.

“The world is facing this crisis and it is our duty, as a company, to contribute in whatever ways possible. Currently, we are facing a situation in our city, where thousands are rendered homeless with no access to basic necessities. It is our social responsibility and moral duty to provide a helping hand. We have provided our halls as temporary shelter and basic requirements while we battle COVID-19. We have coordinated with the local authorities to use our halls for this purpose," says Sumant J Patel, Chairman, Nesco Limited.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had recently mentioned that the State will take care of all migrant labourers and provide them with basic necessities such as food and water.

In this situation, Nesco has appeared as a knight in shining armour for the city, which could rescue thousands of people by providing temporary shelter during these trying times.