Communal sloganeering at Jantar Mantar: Delhi court grants bail to former BJP spokesperson

  • Aug 11 2021, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 19:12 ist
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, arrested in connection with the communal slogans allegedly raised during a protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

Metropolitan Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain granted relief to Upadhyay, who is an advocate, on a bond of Rs 50,000.

The accused was sent to judicial custody yesterday by a court here, considering that his bail application was pending.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media, following which Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday.

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by ‘Bharat Jodo Aandolan’ at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said the protest was held under the leadership of Upadhyay.

However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.

Upadhyay too denied any involvement in the anti-Muslim slogan-shouting incident.

The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi
communal disharmony
Jantar Mantar

