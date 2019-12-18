Confirm about Nirbhaya case convicts filing plea: Court

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed Tihar jail authorities to ascertain within a week from the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case if they are filing mercy pleas against their executions with the President.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora posted the matter related to the issuance of death warrant against the four convicts for consideration on January 7.

As Nirbhaya's mother started crying in courtroom, the judge said, "I have full sympathy with you. I know someone has died but there are their rights too. We are here to listen to you but are also bound by the law."

"Everywhere we go they (the convicts) say they have legal remedies. What do we have," she asked.

The Delhi government, for its part, filed a fresh application seeking issuance of death warrant against all the convicts. The prosecutor also contended that the warrants could be issued against them.

To this, the court said, “The 'law of natural justice' says that the convicts are heard, till the time their remedies are available.”

Meanwhile, the counsel for convict Mukesh, M L Sharma said that the option of filing a curative petition against the apex court order on July 9 last year was being considered.