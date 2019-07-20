Cong burns Yogi's effigy to protest against detention

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress on Saturday burnt an effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to protest against the detention of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi when she was on way to Sonbhadra, where 10 tribals were shot dead.

Congress workers led by its state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore gathered near its office, Rajiv Bhawan, here and burnt the effigy.

On Friday, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, was detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra, where 10 tribals were shot dead on Wednesday.

Rathore termed the detention as "illegal and murder of democracy".

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri, state youth congress president Manish Thakur and state Women Congress president Jainab Chandel were also present at the protest.